Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VBR stock opened at $152.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.51 and a 200 day moving average of $126.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.