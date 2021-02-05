Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMDV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 186.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

BATS:SMDV opened at $59.84 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.