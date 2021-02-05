Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.30 EPS

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,747. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $292.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.