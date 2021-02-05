Gresham House (LON:GHE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $791.64

Shares of Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $791.64 and traded as high as $835.00. Gresham House shares last traded at $827.35, with a volume of 4,813 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on GHE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 839 ($10.96) price target on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of £264.36 million and a PE ratio of -97.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 791.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 739.54.

In other Gresham House news, insider Anthony (Tony) Dalwood sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75), for a total transaction of £308,625 ($403,220.54).

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

