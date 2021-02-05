Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GRFS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of GRFS opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. Grifols has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grifols will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 102.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 70.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

