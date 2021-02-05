Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

GRWC stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. Grow Capital has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $5.00.

Grow Capital Company Profile

Grow Capital, Inc operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services.

