GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $57.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,148.43 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $58.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. Research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $4,198,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 971,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,739,496.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $1,284,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after acquiring an additional 468,034 shares in the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 246,038 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 209,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 181,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.