Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) versus Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) and Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Guided Therapeutics and Digirad, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Digirad 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digirad has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.84%. Given Digirad’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digirad is more favorable than Guided Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and Digirad’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $40,000.00 158.16 -$1.92 million N/A N/A Digirad $114.18 million 0.15 -$4.63 million N/A N/A

Guided Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digirad.

Volatility and Risk

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digirad has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and Digirad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics N/A -29.31% 502.80% Digirad -5.32% -3.75% -0.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Digirad shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.3% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Digirad shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

About Digirad

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Mobile Healthcare, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. It also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; and manages real estate assets and investments. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

