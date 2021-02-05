GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 209.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 841.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 78,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $10.74 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

