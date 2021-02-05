GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.96.

ZG opened at $156.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.55 and its 200 day moving average is $107.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

