GWM Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.2% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 48,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $1,914,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

