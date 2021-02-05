GWM Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,248,000 after purchasing an additional 631,833 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 95.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,089 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,848,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,801.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 369,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,897,000 after purchasing an additional 356,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tractor Supply by 27.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,025,000 after buying an additional 303,592 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $146.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.49. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $160.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.24.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

