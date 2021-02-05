GWM Advisors LLC Invests $317,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Workday by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Workday by 85,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Workday by 721.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 29,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 26,134 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Workday by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,600,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of Workday stock opened at $264.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of -141.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $265.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.79.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.