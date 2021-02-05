GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,890 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the third quarter worth about $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Materialise by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 24.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Materialise by 116.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the third quarter worth about $238,000. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Materialise NV has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $82.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -890.00 and a beta of 0.94.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Materialise Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

