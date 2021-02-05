GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of New Providence Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Providence Acquisition by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

New Providence Acquisition stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.60. New Providence Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.69.

About New Providence Acquisition

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

