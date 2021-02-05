GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 132,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 74,443 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 98,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT opened at $64.45 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $65.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29.

