H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLUYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H. Lundbeck A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

HLUYY stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

