H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Up 15.0% in January

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEOFF. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HEOFF opened at $2.39 on Friday. H2O Innovation has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $192.31 million, a PE ratio of -119.50 and a beta of 0.70.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

