Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock Price Up 27.9%

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) rose 27.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 19,983,719 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 6,576,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.76.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

In other Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment news, Director Kimberly Schaefer bought 27,500 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $38,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart Lichter bought 10,813,774 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $15,139,283.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,918,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,531. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOFV. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $85,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

