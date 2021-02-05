Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.15. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $84.55.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,262 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,460,000 after buying an additional 33,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,931,000 after buying an additional 85,003 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 388,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2,864.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after buying an additional 239,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.