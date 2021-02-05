Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires New Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,963 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Shares of LUMN opened at $11.74 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

