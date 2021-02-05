Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 602 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,691,000 after acquiring an additional 948,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,547,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,176,000 after acquiring an additional 221,763 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,268,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,583,000 after acquiring an additional 292,989 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,523,000 after acquiring an additional 234,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $42.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

