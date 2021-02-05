Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,387,000 after acquiring an additional 298,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after acquiring an additional 898,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after acquiring an additional 165,069 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after acquiring an additional 271,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $94.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

