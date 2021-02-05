Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Facebook by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $266.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.92. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $759.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,498,659 shares of company stock worth $407,683,503. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

