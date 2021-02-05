Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $272,000 Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 196,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Unum Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $24.69 on Friday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

