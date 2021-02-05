Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after buying an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,398,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,195,000 after acquiring an additional 50,557 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,878,000 after acquiring an additional 133,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67,926 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $141.16 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.45.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

