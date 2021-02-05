Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 4,324 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 26,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 122,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

NYSE OKE opened at $42.46 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

