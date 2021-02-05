Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,248,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,108 shares of company stock worth $3,114,800. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

AAWW opened at $53.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $809.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.20 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

