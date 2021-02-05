Harlan S. Robins Sells 7,790 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 7,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $434,915.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,824.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $59.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.