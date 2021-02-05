Harley-Davidson, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of HOG opened at $32.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 88.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 832.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 379,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 338,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

