Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 35.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

