Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Harmonic has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $749.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 15,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,049 shares of company stock worth $487,576. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth $1,867,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 270.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Harmonic by 39.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 637,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 181,649 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 150,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter worth $649,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

