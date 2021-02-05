Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,138 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 514,239 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,845,000 after buying an additional 37,283 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 593 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $6,521,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,802.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.16.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

