Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 3,744 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Eaton by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $120.54 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

