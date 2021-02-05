Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.61 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Humana by 19.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 1.4% during the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM stock opened at $385.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.43. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

