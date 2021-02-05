Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,096,000. Barings LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Cigna by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

CI stock opened at $205.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.13. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,859 shares of company stock worth $31,923,432 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

