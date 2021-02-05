Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its stake in Biogen by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB stock opened at $267.39 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.61.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

