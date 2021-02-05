Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys 304 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,907,816,000 after purchasing an additional 267,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,248,000 after acquiring an additional 172,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 660.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,273,000 after acquiring an additional 162,003 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,407,000 after acquiring an additional 87,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,526,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

NYSE:WST opened at $290.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $312.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.