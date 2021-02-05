Harvest Investment Services LLC Grows Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 28.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BioNTech by 730.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech stock opened at $117.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of -58.78 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $131.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNTX shares. Commerzbank started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

