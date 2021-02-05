Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases 232 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $8,416,638.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $308,990.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,215 shares of company stock worth $22,259,831. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. 140166 raised shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

TER opened at $125.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $143.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

