Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases 945 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 15.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.4% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 5.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $191.65 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,528 shares of company stock worth $94,686,881 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

