Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases New Position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

MIDU stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91.

