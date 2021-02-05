Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,713 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lear by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,796,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,863,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,568,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $171,078,000 after acquiring an additional 34,479 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Lear by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,471,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,420,000 after buying an additional 95,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Lear by 366.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after buying an additional 586,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 514,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after buying an additional 223,710 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE LEA opened at $153.22 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $170.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.72 and a 200-day moving average of $134.94.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

