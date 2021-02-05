HC Wainwright Cuts DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Price Target to $19.00

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $19.50 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DRDGOLD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $689.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,161,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 78.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 262,861 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,145,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 239,460 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 67,141 shares during the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

