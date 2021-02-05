HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.29.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 590,862 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 40,744 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 117.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34,003 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.