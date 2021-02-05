HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Mizuho

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $179.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $179.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 5,078 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $770,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $832,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $584,580.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,476. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

