HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $203.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. HCA Healthcare traded as high as $176.49 and last traded at $175.98, with a volume of 6499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.12.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HCA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.59.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $850,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $815,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,680 shares of company stock worth $5,965,476. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $1,654,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.45 and a 200 day moving average of $144.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

