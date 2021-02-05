HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.72

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.72 and traded as high as $57.42. HCI Group shares last traded at $56.30, with a volume of 39,677 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get HCI Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $449.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average is $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $104.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.43 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 238.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.