Head to Head Analysis: Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

54.5% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Ultralife shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of Ultralife shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Ultralife 4.33% 5.36% 4.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Ultralife’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ultralife $106.79 million 0.98 $5.20 million N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eos Energy Enterprises and Ultralife, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ultralife 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.09%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Ultralife.

Summary

Ultralife beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE DRILL-DATA, and SWE SEASAFE brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and Internet retailers. Ultralife Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.