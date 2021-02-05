Head-To-Head Comparison: Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) & Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts -19.42% -17.78% -3.30% Federal Realty Investment Trust 21.56% 7.72% 2.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.0% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $487.61 million 0.41 $370,000.00 $1.41 3.83 Federal Realty Investment Trust $935.79 million 7.30 $353.87 million $6.33 14.27

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Realty Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Federal Realty Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 3 1 0 2.25 Federal Realty Investment Trust 2 10 6 0 2.22

Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.23%. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $87.69, suggesting a potential downside of 2.95%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and approximately 2,800 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 53 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

